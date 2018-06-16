Dana White & Matt Serra Get Involved in Pro-Wrestling Match With Jerry Lawler

UFC President Dana White and former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra had some fun at a pro-wrestling show.

It all went down on Friday night in Memphis, TN at an independent show that was called the Beale Street Brawl. They were at the show to film content for White’s Lookin’ for a Fight show that airs on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, and their YouTube channel.

Although neither White or Serra has a pro-wrestling background, they may have been motivated by former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who is slated to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Famer next month as part of International Fight Week.

White was in attendance for Rousey’s pro-wrestling in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 by teaming up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team Match back in April.

WWE has already announced that Rousey is slated to challenge Jax for the Raw women’s title at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena.

Back to White’s in-ring performance. A video has been posted online that showcases White, Serra and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King Lawler” helping Derrick King pick up a win.

After the match, there was a female performer who jumped on White’s back and attempted to choke him. This is when Lawler comes in as made his way out to the ring to make the save.

It should be noted that White and Serra are slated to be at the V3 Fights on Saturday night in Memphis to film content for an upcoming episode of the series.

@ufc President @danawhite, Derrick King & Matt Serra pick up the win with a little help from @JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/rweCZkwfga — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) June 15, 2018

UFC President @danawhite is in Memphis for the Beale Street Brawl pic.twitter.com/hS2ERyj772 — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) June 15, 2018

We are in Memphis this week filming Lookin for a Fight. We will be Pro Wrestling at King Jerry Lawlers Bar and Grille Friday June 15th at 6 pm. Pop in!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jExGoqYcoT — Dana White (@danawhite) June 14, 2018

