Dana White, Mayweather Executive Talk Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

Hours after making Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather official for August 26, UFC president Dana White and Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions met with members of the media to discuss the super-fight.

The event will be put together by Showtime and Mayweather Promotions, but the UFC is planning to use all of its own tools to marker McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

As for McGregor’s career inside the Octagon, White believes we will see him there again before 2017 ends.

“He’s one of these guys, the reason he has so much success is, other than winning fights, he’s the guy willing to fight anyone at any time,” White said. “He’s telling me he’ll knock Floyd out and then he’ll turn around and fight again in the UFC before the end of the year.”