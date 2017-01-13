Breaking: Dana White Offers Mayweather & McGregor $25 Million Each to Fight

A PR stunt? Baseless banter? Social media warfare? No, it looks as though Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather could actually happen.

The biggest name in MMA versus one of the greatest fighters to ever lace up gloves. The cross over superfight could potentially be on the horizon, as Dana White has sensationally confirmed that he has offered $25 million dollars plus a cut of PPV to both men. The fight will take place under the “Queensbury Rules”, in what will be the first venture of a high-level MMA fighter into boxing.

UFC president Dana White has brought what appeared to be a fruitless fantasy into the realms of possibility in confirming that he wants to promote the superfight. Rest assured that this is by no means a “done deal”, as some would like to believe; Mayweather is the most successful self-promoter in the history of boxing, and is doubtfully going to accept terms such as these without a tweak here and there. The man [Mayweather] has amassed such a fortune that it would take more than $25,000,000 plus a cut of PPV to tempt him back into the ring. The offer does mark progress, however.

While appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, White confirmed the proposition:

“There’s a real offer to Floyd”

The plot has certainly thickened…