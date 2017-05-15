Dana White & McGregor Agree to Deal, Mayweather Negotiations Next

For Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White, it’s 2017 or never for a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match.

There has been plenty of buzz surrounding the potential super fight, but time appears to be running out. White wants to focus on his job with the UFC and doesn’t want to spent much more time with the boxing negotiations.

It’s a hassle that White has put up with because of the mega star that “Notorious” has become. McGregor headlined UFC 189, UFC 194, UFC 196, UFC 202, and UFC 205. All of those events were met with resounding success.

White is willing to bend over backwards for the UFC’s top star, but he can only do so for so long. During a recent media session, White said that an agreement has been reached with McGregor but the real challenge lies in dealing with Mayweather’s team:

“We’re right there to get this deal done. We just gotta get the deal done. I would like to get it done this Sunday. I think we’re there, Conor and I have agreed to a deal. Then you have a bunch of lawyers involved and it gets stupid. It’ll be me and (Al) Haymon (in regards to the Mayweather negotiations). It’s either gonna happen this year or it’s never gonna happen at all.”