Dana White Reportedly Meets With Eddie Alvarez to Discuss New UFC Deal

Eddie Alvarez may get his wish for a better contract.

Alvarez has one fight left on his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) deal. The former UFC lightweight champion said that he was offered a new contract, but the terms didn’t come close to matching his numbers. Alvarez said the offer was so low that he didn’t even counter.

“The Underground King” took a more aggressive approach soon after and made it clear that he will not compete until he has a new UFC deal. While some fighters like to fight out of their contracts, this is clearly not the case with Alvarez who wants to keep throwing leather under the UFC banner.

It appears Alvarez’s plea has at least gotten him a meeting with UFC president Dana White. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto said the following:

In addition to attending the Celtics game in Philly today, I’m told White met with Eddie Alvarez about his UFC contract. No update to report at this time, other than they took that step to meet up in person. https://t.co/l5NWgNtkhP — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 6, 2018

Alvarez is coming off a “Fight of the Year” worthy battle with Justin Gaethje at UFC 218. Alvarez won the bout via third-round knockout from a devastating knee. It was a much-needed win for “The Underground King,” who fought Dustin Poirier to a controversial No Contest in the bout prior.

With a stacked lightweight division, it’s easy to see why the UFC would want to keep Alvarez happy. He is currently ranked number three on the official UFC lightweight rankings. During his time in the UFC, he’s only lost to Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor. Inside the Octagon he’s beaten the likes of Gilbert Melendez, Anthony Pettis, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Poirier has been calling for a rematch with Alvarez. While “The Underground King” says he has no problem with the match-up, he wants to fix his contract situation first. “The Diamond” recently shifted his attention to UFC gold. It’ll be interesting to see what happens next if Alvarez puts pen to paper.

Who do you see Eddie Alvarez taking on next?