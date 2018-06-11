Dana White Speaks on Giving Nick Newell DWTNCS Spot

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has shed some light on giving Nick Newell a spot on the Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Tomorrow night (June 12), Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWTNCS) will begin a new season. Newell will not compete until the July 24 edition of the series. His opponent has not been decided. If he has a standout performance, Newell may earn himself a UFC contract.

Newell is a congenital amputee. He has no left hand, but he’s been able to garner a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-1. His only loss was to seventh ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje.

Following UFC 225 in Chicago this past weekend, White explained why he decided to give Newell a chance (via MMAJunkie.com):

“To be honest with you, I’m not doing this for me or for the organization or anything like that. I’m doing it for this kid. This kid came in and begged – this is his dream, this is what he lives for, and this is what this guy has worked his whole life to do. He wants it so bad. And I’m sitting there going, ‘This is crazy, man, but I’m going to do it. I’m going to give you your chance.’”

Going into DWTNCS, Newell is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Joe Condon, Tom Marcellino, and Sonny Luque. Despite his condition, Newell has been able to submit nine of his opponents and earned two knockout wins.

Tomorrow night’s card will feature former NFL star Greg Hardy. The controversial athlete will take on Austen Lane. The event will also see a clash between Alonzo Menifield and Dashawn Boatwright. Chris Curtis and Sean Lally will also do battle as well as Rico DiSciullo and Montel Jackson. Kevin Holland vs. Will Santiago is expected to start the card.

Do you think Dana White will end up giving Nick Newell a UFC contract?