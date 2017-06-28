Dana White: ‘No’ Donald Cerrone-Robbie Lawler Not Happening at UFC 214

Despite his best wishes, Donald Cerrone will not be fighting Robbie Lawler at UFC 214 late in July.

Cerrone, who explained that a blood infection and not injury was to blame for his exit from UFC 213 vs. Lawler, was hoping to compete as soon as possible.

White, though, told MMAjunkie that the former lightweight title contender is “too tough for his own good.”

“Here’s the deal. ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is a stud. He’s too tough for his own good,” White said. “He absolutely wanted to fight. The kid’s got a pulled groin; he’s got a bruise from his knee to the inside of his groin. And his other knee is blowing up; he’s got staph infection.

“Could he come out and fight? Probably. Should he come out and fight Robbie Lawler with a pulled groin? No, he shouldn’t. We’re going to get him healthy and remake the fight. No, it won’t be in Anaheim.”

The Cerrone-Lawler fight has been scrapped three times now. The UFC 214 card did add a third title fight Wednesday, as Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight belt vs. Demian Maia.