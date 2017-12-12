Dana White: No Way Ortega Jumps Over Frankie For Title Shot

If you thought Brian Ortega was getting the next shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight gold, think again.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 123, Ortega submitted Cub Swanson in the second round. Many felt a victory would mean leverage for Swanson during contract negotiations, possibly leading to a 145-pound title shot. “T-City” sent those plans crashing down.

Speaking to the media following the fight, UFC president Dana White sounded impressed with the rising featherweight (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Without a doubt, this kid’s obviously the future. Cub Swanson looked incredible tonight. … The problem is, this Ortega kid, if he even puts his hands on you man – and he had him in the first round, and I’ve never seen a guy up in a guillotine choke like that and lets go, repositions his hands, and gets the choke. Against a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt too. Unbelievable. Incredible performance that definitely puts this kid on the map.”

Despite the high praise, White said fans shouldn’t expect Ortega to cut in front of Frankie Edgar for a featherweight title shot.

“There’s no way that Ortega jumps over Frankie. Definitely not. … It all depends on timing. When do we fight again? Who’s ready? Who’s not?