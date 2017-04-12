Dana White not Counting on Ronda Rousey Fighting Again

UFC president Dana White believes we might have seen the last of Ronda Rousey competing inside the Octagon already.

After returning from an extended layoff this past December, Rousey was finished by Amanda Nunes in a bout for the bantamweight title.

Now, four months removed from that fight, Rousey has remained relatively quiet – and completely silenced regarding her fighting future. White, though, was asked about his former prized pupil following UFC 210 over the weekend.

“If I had to guess, I would guess that she will not (fight again),” said White, who talks with Rousey on a near-weekly basis.

While the two are keeping in touch, White did add that it isn’t about her future inside the Octagon when they do talk.