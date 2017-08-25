Dana White Not Expecting Jon Jones’ B Sample to be Negative

UFC President Dana White is not confident that Jon Jones B sample from his recent UFC 214 drug test failure will be clean. White, who has gone so far as to say that the light heavyweight champion’s career could be over, made the comments while appearing on Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed.

“I can’t believe it, I still can’t believe it. I’m trying not to focus on that right now” White told the show Thursday. “It’s bad.”

Asked about the B sample (the second sample taken during the test collection process), White didn’t expect it to clear his embattled light heavyweight champion.

“Now we’ll test the B sample. Thing is with USADA, when they get a sample that comes in [positive], they’re absolutely sure when they come out and say ‘hey this test is positive, that test is positive'” he said. “So I’m expecting the same thing from the B sample.”

On Turinabol, the steroid Jones apparently failed for, White said that “I’m hearing that this drug is out of your system in two days. That’s what I’m hearing. I don’t know enough about these things, but that’s what I’m hearing. So that would make sense [that Jones was aware]. Plus, it’s all about who’s giving you advice. If he did do this, he didn’t go out and just get this himself. Somebody gave it to him.”

Regardless of who gave it to him, if Jones is guilty of taking performance enhancing drugs, the question is, why? And that’s something White doesn’t have an answer for.

“It’s crazy. The thing that’s sad is, when you start saying ‘should we question everything Jon’s ever done?’ – he’s the best to ever do it” White exclaimed. “He didn’t need those drugs. But guess what, guys don’t need cocaine, guys don’t need this, guys don’t need that, but they do it anyway.”

“I don’t know. Only he can answer that question.”