Dana White ‘Not Shocked’ Georges St-Pierre ‘Went Away Again’

UFC president Dana White was very adamant recently about Georges St-Pierre defending his middleweight title after he finished Michael Bisping in November for the belt.

But with St-Pierre elected to vacate the title, that left White in a predicament.

The UFC boss, though, told reporters following UFC Fight Night 123 that he isn’t upset because of provisions placed in the contract prior to St-Pierre returning. GSP previously relinquished the welterweight title following a successful defense vs. Johny Hendricks.

“There’s a reason I put that stuff in the contract for him to sign,” White said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). “There’s a reason. Am I shocked? I don’t think anybody’s shocked. He came out, and he hand-picked Bisping and went away again. So, whatever – it is what it is.

“I thought I would be (mad), but I’m not. I expected it. Listen, I had him sign a contract that said he would defend against (Robert) Whittaker for a reason. Because I knew he wouldn’t.”

Whittaker became the undisputed champion of the division after the news and will defend his title next year against Luke Rockhold when the UFC visits Australia.

As for St-Pierre’s future, White says that remains a mystery still at this point in time.

“He doesn’t want to fight anybody at welterweight,” White said. “That’s why he fought Bisping. He didn’t want to fight (Tyron) Woodley. He didn’t want to fight (Stephen) ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. He didn’t want to fight any of those guys. He only wanted to fight Michael Bisping. He did, and now he’s off again. I’m not shocked; I’m not mad. It is what it is.”