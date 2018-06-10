Dana White On CM Punk’s UFC Future: “It Should Be A Wrap”

Matt Boone
Dana White
Photo Credit: UFC.com

Following his second loss inside the Octagon at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night, Phil “CM Punk” Brooks might have seen his final days as a UFC fighter.

The former WWE Superstar dropped a three-round decision to fellow 0-1 pro MMA rookie Mike “The Truth” Jackson at UFC 225 at the United Center last night, with judges scores of 30-26, 30-26 and 30-26 after fifteen minutes of action.

At the post-fight press conference held after the event, UFC President Dana White was asked about Punk’s future in the organization.

“It should be a wrap,” White said. “The guy is 39 years old. I love the guy — he’s the nicest guy in the world.”

White continued, “We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight. And, yeah, I think he should call it a wrap.”

As previously reported, not only did Punk likely lose his spot on the UFC roster with a loss, but in victory, Mike Jackson is also likely done with the UFC, according to White.

Check out the UFC 225 post-fight press conference with UFC President Dana White below. For video highlights of the Punk-Jackson fight from UFC 225, click here. Additionally, check out our UFC 225 Results — Whittaker vs. Romero II.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk’s future in the UFC? How about his MMA future in general? Sound off in the Comments section below.

