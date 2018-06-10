Dana White On CM Punk’s UFC Future: “It Should Be A Wrap”

Following his second loss inside the Octagon at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night, Phil “CM Punk” Brooks might have seen his final days as a UFC fighter.

The former WWE Superstar dropped a three-round decision to fellow 0-1 pro MMA rookie Mike “The Truth” Jackson at UFC 225 at the United Center last night, with judges scores of 30-26, 30-26 and 30-26 after fifteen minutes of action.

At the post-fight press conference held after the event, UFC President Dana White was asked about Punk’s future in the organization.

“It should be a wrap,” White said. “The guy is 39 years old. I love the guy — he’s the nicest guy in the world.”

White continued, “We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight. And, yeah, I think he should call it a wrap.”

As previously reported, not only did Punk likely lose his spot on the UFC roster with a loss, but in victory, Mike Jackson is also likely done with the UFC, according to White.

Check out the UFC 225 post-fight press conference with UFC President Dana White below. For video highlights of the Punk-Jackson fight from UFC 225, click here. Additionally, check out our UFC 225 Results — Whittaker vs. Romero II.

