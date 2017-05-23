Dana White on Cris Cyborg-Angela Magana Incident: ‘It’s Very Serious’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recognizes the severity of Cris Cyborg’s incident at a recent Athlete Retreat.

Cyborg and Angela Magana had a heated verbal exchange during the festivities. Cyborg then punched Magana in the mouth. Magana was sent to the hospital and contacted police after being hit. As a result of the incident, Cyborg has been cited for misdemeanor battery, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail.

A statement was released by Cyborg following her actions. During tryouts for The Ultimate Fighter season 26, White spoke to the media. He addressed the situation with Cyborg (via MMAFighting.com):

“Obviously, we’re looking into that and it’s very serious. We’ll see what happens. This is the thing that the district attorney and the police are handling right now. There’s way more to that than just what am I thinking about it.”

The issues between Cyborg and Magana stem from some social media posts. Magana poked fun at Cyborg’s psychical appearance on Twitter. One post in particular set Cyborg off. Magana took a jab at Cyborg’s looks in a picture where she was visiting children battling cancer.

