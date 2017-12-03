Dana White on Francis Ngannou: ‘The Guy is a Monster’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has high hopes for Francis Ngannou.

Last night (Dec. 2), Ngannou took on Alistair Overeem in the co-main event of UFC 218. Ngannou blasted Overeem with the left hand from Hades to earn the knockout win in under two minutes.

At the post-fight press conference, White said “The Predator” naturally looks like a champion.

“The guy, first of all, when you look at him, he looks like the heavyweight champion of the world. I mean, he looks like the heavyweight champion of something. The guy is a monster.”

He then claimed Ngannou has what it takes to be a “rock star globally.”