Dana White on Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test: ‘This Might be The End of His Career’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dana White Jon Jones
Image Credit: Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes we may have seen the last of Jon Jones in mixed martial arts competition.

Jones recaptured the UFC light heavyweight title last month. He stopped Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214. While many praised Jones’ performance, it has now been tainted.

White recently revealed that Jones failed a UFC 214 drug test. Speaking to the media, White said Jones’ career could be over if he gets a two or three-year ban (via MMAMania.com):

“It’s brutal, it’s unbelievable. There’s never a good time [to get news like this] — it’s always bad, especially with somebody like Jon Jones. He’s the best ever in MMA to do it. He’s the best ever, which makes it even more unfortunate. If this ends up where he gets a two or three-year [ban] this might be the end of his career. So to talk about his legacy? It would probably be the end of his career.”

Latest MMA News

Dana White Jon Jones

Dana White on Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test: ‘This Might be The...

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes we may have seen the last of Jon Jones in mixed martial arts competition. Jones recaptured the...
Jon Jones

Malki Kawa Releases Statement on Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test

0
Jon Jones' manager has released a statement on the fighter's failed UFC 214 drug test. Last month, Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light...
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir Reacts to Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test

0
Volkan Oezdemir is stunned that Jon Jones failed a UFC 214 drug test. Last month, Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones: Teammate Calls Failed Drug Test ‘Set Up,’ Wants ‘Fair Chance’

1
Frank Lester, who was with Jon Jones when he received a phone call saying he failed a drug test, believes his Jackson-Wink MMA teammate...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Denies Overselling Conor McGregor’s Abilities

0
Floyd Mayweather says too many people are overlooking Conor McGregor's boxing abilities. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), Mayweather and McGregor will do battle inside the...
Load more