Dana White on Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test: ‘This Might be The End of His Career’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes we may have seen the last of Jon Jones in mixed martial arts competition.

Jones recaptured the UFC light heavyweight title last month. He stopped Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214. While many praised Jones’ performance, it has now been tainted.

White recently revealed that Jones failed a UFC 214 drug test. Speaking to the media, White said Jones’ career could be over if he gets a two or three-year ban (via MMAMania.com):

“It’s brutal, it’s unbelievable. There’s never a good time [to get news like this] — it’s always bad, especially with somebody like Jon Jones. He’s the best ever in MMA to do it. He’s the best ever, which makes it even more unfortunate. If this ends up where he gets a two or three-year [ban] this might be the end of his career. So to talk about his legacy? It would probably be the end of his career.”