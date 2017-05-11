Dana White on McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘I Just Can’t Keep Messing With This Thing’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Conor McGregor
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White hopes he can secure a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather before it’s too late.

It’s no secret that McGregor has his sights set on competing against Mayweather under Queensbury rules. Mayweather has also made it clear that he’ll only come out of retirement to fight “Notorious.”

In the middle of all of this is White, who is involved in the negotiations due to McGregor’s contract with the UFC. During an appearance on CBS Radio’s “The Jim Rome Show,” White said he’s hoping to reach an agreement with McGregor and Mayweather soon (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I plan on having this thing locked up by this Sunday and then moving on to Team Mayweather and start to negotiate with them. If we really do get it done in that timeframe, then this thing could possibly happen. Again, I still have to go negotiate with them. There’s no guarantee that we’re going to come to a deal.”

The old saying, “time is money” is one White believes. He said he doesn’t want the boxing negotiations to interfere with his UFC duties much longer.

“I think (the chances of a deal with McGregor) are pretty good. Hopefully Monday I’m going to sit down and negotiate with Team Mayweather. I just can’t keep messing with this thing. I have to run my business and I have to focus on all the other things that are going on around here.”

What do you say fight fans? Will this fight ever happen? Sound off in the comments below.

