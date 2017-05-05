Dana White on Nate Diaz: ‘The Kid Isn’t in a Position For PPV Money’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White questions Nate Diaz’s stock without his fierce rival.

It’s no secret that Diaz puts a lot of faith in his worth. The Stockton native recently said he is the “money fight.” Diaz’s rise can be credited to his rivalry with current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Having won their first encounter by submission and losing the rematch by majority decision, many have wondered if and when a third bout takes place.

Speaking with Yahoo Sports, White said that Diaz still hasn’t earned pay-per-view (PPV) points because his worth without McGregor is in question:

“Whatever his deal is, he’s got a pretty good deal. I mean, listen, at the end of the day, what is Diaz worth without Conor McGregor? I don’t know. The kid isn’t in a position for pay-per-view or any of that type of [stuff]. But this [a fight with Ferguson] could put him in a position. If he fought Tony Ferguson, it would be for the interim title. Obviously, if you held the interim title, you would get a piece of the pay-per-view. Diaz has to put himself in a position to make the pay-per-view money.”

As of now, Diaz doesn’t have a fight scheduled.