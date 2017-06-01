Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya’s Criticisms: ‘What’s His Deal?’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is confused about Oscar De La Hoya’s latest comments.

De La Hoya has expressed strong opposition against the potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match. Recently, De La Hoya said boxing won’t recover from such a bout and blasted the fight for being a joke.

In a recent interview with TMZ, White said he doesn’t understand De La Hoya’s rant when “The Golden Boy” tried putting together a bout between McGregor and Canelo Alvarez months ago (via Bloody Elbow):

“Listen, Oscar De La Hoya and I have had a good relationship for a long time. If you look throughout the past, including the Canelo-Chavez fight, I’ve been very supportive of every event that he does. I’ve always liked Oscar. Bob Arum and I don’t get along. If Bob Arum and I had the two last fighters on earth, I wouldn’t make a fight with that scumbag, but Oscar and I have always had a good relationship. I was just at the fight. He’s talking about money grabs… Canelo-Chavez?! You know what I mean? You’re going to put on a fight like that and then call McGregor-Mayweather a money-grab when you were trying to make [Canelo-McGregor] four months ago!”

White believes De La Hoya’s comments come down to a sense of insecurity with his own promotion.

“It’s crazy. What is this guy doing, what’s his deal? I’m basically saying to him ‘what’s up?’ Why would you say something like that? Instead, it makes it sound like he has no confidence whatsoever in GGG vs. Canelo — which I have come out and said publicly is a good fight! I like the fight, I’ll watch the fight. He seems completely insecure and it’s one of the weirdest things that I’ve ever seen. Talk about two-faced and contradicting and hating, and the list goes on and on. Like he has no confidence in his fight.”