Dana White on Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen: ‘There’s no Way in Hell That Was a Work’

If you were expecting Dana White to entertain the idea that Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen was “fixed,” prepare to be disappointed.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President isn’t a fan of Bellator’s parent company Viacom. His heat with Bellator has also waned over the years thanks to the removal of the promotion’s former chairman Bjorn Rebney.

On the UFC Unfiltered podcast (via MMAWeekly.com), White poked a bit of fun at his past issues with Bellator:

“I’d love to come out here and (expletive) all over Bellator, but there’s no way that was a work.”

The “work” he talked about is Ortiz’s submission over Sonnen at Bellator 170. Some fans have accused Sonnen of giving up his back too easily for the choke to have been legitimate. Speaking from past experience, White disagrees.

“Tito Ortiz is strong. He put me in a neck crank one time and almost popped my (expletive) head off my shoulders. This guy is physically very strong. And I think his ground game is very underrated. There’s no way in hell that was a work.”

This was “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’s” retirement fight. It was his third win in his last four outings. As for Sonnen, he suffered his second loss in a row and hasn’t earned a win since August 2013.