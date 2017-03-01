Dana White on Tyron Woodley’s Gripes: ‘You Fought to a Draw, Finish The Fight’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Dana White
Image Credit: J. Scott Applewhite AP/Press Association Images

Dana White is well aware of Tyron Woodley’s discontent and he isn’t holding his tongue.

It all started when the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder blamed racism for his treatment as the 170-pound ruler. UFC President White said “The Chosen One” was being “a bit of a drama queen.”

Woodley caught wind of White’s comments and fired back. The champion said he found irony in White’s comments and called him, “the biggest drama queen.”

White appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter earlier today (March 1). Besides announcing Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping for “The Count’s” middleweight title, White also responded to Woodley’s retort (via MMAFighting.com):

“Who knows? Listen, Tyron, that’s all great stuff. Great stuff. You fought to a draw in your last fight. Finish it. Finish the fight. [Thompson] was resilient. It was that type of a fight. It was a back-and-forth fight. It was an amazing fight. It was a draw. If that’s what you want people to focus on, is what a stud champion you are, then go in there and finish it on Saturday night and nobody will be questioning you whatsoever.”

Woodley will defend his welterweight championship this Saturday night (March 4) against Stephen Thompson. The pay-per-view (PPV) airs live at 10 p.m. ET.

