Dana White on UFC’s Future After McGregor: ‘There Will be New Stars’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dana White Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn’t sound too worried if Conor McGregor decides to hang up his gloves soon.

McGregor is due for a massive payday. On Aug. 26, “Notorious” will battle Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many have wondered if McGregor will take the money and decide to end his fighting career.

The UFC lightweight champion’s team have hinted that he isn’t done with competing just yet. He’s teased wanting to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia later this year.

White told ESPN that no matter what McGregor decides to do, the UFC will be fine:

“I’m used to this. In the early days, they would say, ‘What are you going to do when Chuck Liddell is done? What are you going to do when Anderson Silva is done? When GSP [Georges St-Pierre] is done?’ I will say that there will never be another Ronda, but there will be new stars.”

He went on to say that nothing is certain when it comes to McGregor’s next move.

“I worked for years with people here, who loved what they did, and they made a bunch of money [in the sale] and left. There’s never any guarantee that when you make that much money you’ll ever return.”

