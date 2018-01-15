Dana White on Uriah Hall’s Weigh-in Incident: ‘He Doesn’t Take His Training Seriously’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is shedding some light on the events that took place prior to Uriah Hall’s failure to weigh in for UFC Fight Night 124.

Last night (Jan. 14), Hall was supposed to take on Vitor Belfort. The two would’ve met inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The middleweight tilt would’ve served as the co-headliner of the card.

Shortly after Belfort successfully weighed in, it was revealed that Hall wasn’t going to tip the scales and the bout was off. Reports later surfaced revealed that Hall was rushed to the hospital and may have suffered a seizure.

Speaking to the media, White said Hall’s incident was his own doing (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The guys at the UFC (Performance Institute) said he’s the, what’s the word – he doesn’t take it serious. He doesn’t take his training serious, he doesn’t do what anybody tells him. He does his own thing. A week before the fight, he went to L.A. and was hanging out in L.A. in clubs and stuff. So, not good.”