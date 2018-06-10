Dana White on Yair Rodriguez: “He’s back.”

The Yair Rodriguez/UFC drama has officially come to an end when at the UFC 225 post-fight conference, Dana White let the world know:

“He’s back.”

Yair Rodriguez announced the happy news last week, but as of last Tuesday, Dana White still wanted to meet with Rodriguez to discuss his future:

“I don’t know the true story. I don’t know what happened. I have a meeting with him [June 5th]. So he and I are meeting today, and I’m sure I’ll get the full story. Sean Shelby was dealing with him.”

White spoke provided additional details yesterday about how this meeting came about:

“Sean called me and said Yair had some real personal problems. I talked to him. Do you mind if I sit down and talk to him about this stuff. I said no. I like Yair Rodriguez very much. So Sean met with him, and talked to him, and then, came back to me, and Yair and his team flew out and met with me.”

White then made it clear that following this tête a tête, Rodriguez is in fact back in the UFC fold, which is terrific news for fight fans. Not only do we get to see the progression of a very promising 25-year-old performer, but we get to see a potential FOTY candidate in Yair Rodriguez vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov, two of the most dazzling strikers in the entire UFC.

