Dana White Optimistic on Sealing the Return of Conor McGregor

Having handed the UFC his list of demands, Conor McGregor will not be willing to return to the promotion unless all are met

UFC President Dana White is not worried, however.

McGregor recently claimed that he will be happy to return to the Octagon providing he is given the status of both fighter and promoter:

“I was the promoter and I was the fighter,” McGregor said in reference to his bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August while attending the premiere of his movie “Notorious”. “That must continue in order for me to continue. I’ve got many other entities and many other interests that can carry on. Also, I’m already set for life. So, they must entice me but we’re in negotiations. I certainly love to fight, I certainly have a belt to defend, I’m certainly interested in that and we’re in negotiations.”

White looked to assure fans that the UFC would do everything in their power to accommodate their star man:

“There’s always been, as we go into negotiations with Conor [McGregor]. There’s always all kinds of crazy stuff out there,” White told those assembled at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference. “We always get deals done with Conor. Conor, he’s been easy to deal with and we’ll get it done.”

“Yeah. We’re planning on it [having Conor McGregor fight in 2017],” he then reiterated to TMZ. “He said he wants to, and we want him to. So we’ll see what happens. The kid wants some money, the kid wants some stuff. And if there’s anyone out there that’s worth it, it’s Conor McGregor. We’ve always figured it out with him and we’ll figure it out again.”