Dana White Overly Impressed by Both Stipe Miocic, Joanna Jedrzejczyk

In this day and age, it seems as if UFC titles are getting passed around like hot potatoes.

But Stipe Miocic and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are not the norm.

Both earned decisive victories this past weekend at UFC 211, and UFC president Dana White noticed.

Miocic stopped former titleholder Junior dos Santos in the first round, avenging a prior decision loss to “Cigano.” He also tied the UFC record for the division with two successful defenses of the belt.

“I thought Junior Dos Santos looked very good leading into the fight and Stipe absolutely crushed him and made it look easy,” White said. “He looks unbelievable and keeps getting better.”

Jedrzejczyk, meanwhile, picked up her fifth consecutive defense of the strawweight title when she dismantled Jessica Andrade. While unable to finish the contender, Jedrzejczyk landed the second-most significant strikes in a UFC title fight in the process.

“It was like surgery in there. She completely picked her apart,” White said. “She fought a perfect fight. But there’s always someone to challenge her and come up next. We’ll see who’s next.”