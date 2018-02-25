Dana White Posts New Pic With Brock Lesnar During WWE PPV

Have the seeds been planted for Brock Lesnar’s return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)?

Lesnar is the reigning WWE Universal Champion. His WWE contract is set to expire after WrestleMania. Tonight (Feb. 25), the promotion is holding their Elimination Chamber event. Lesnar’s next title challenger will be determined in the main event. While the pay-per-view is ongoing as of this writing, Roman Reigns is expected to win.

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White is all smiles as he posted a new image of him with Lesnar. In the photo, the “Beast Incarnate” is wearing a UFC shirt. See it for yourself below:

Lesnar is no stranger to gaining leverage before contract negotiations. Before his last WWE deal was set to expire, Lesnar attended UFC 184. Many saw this as a way for Lesnar to improve the terms of his contract with WWE. He ended up being allowed to compete at UFC 200 as part of the deal.

