Dana White Prepared to Offer Conor McGregor Fight Once ‘Notorious’ Baby is Born

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Family first.

The world of sports has been buzzing this week over Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor and future boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. As hard as it may be to believe, it’s possible that the two names have never been more talked about than they have been this week.

That’s because a report surfaced that “Notorious” and “Money” had come to financial terms on a multi-million dollar deal to have a boxing match. Bookmakers laid out odds on the bout actually materializing.

It didn’t stop there.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed Mayweather told him that a bout with McGregor was, “very, very close” to becoming a done deal. To add fuel to the fire, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) chairman Anthony Marnell said that “real discussions” with the “real players involved” were in the process of putting the boxing match together.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports was told that the report was really McGregor’s team “putting pressure” on UFC President Dana White. It’s no secret that “Notorious” isn’t your average UFC fighter. He beats to his own drum and hasn’t been shy about making moves without the consent of the promotion.

Mayweather would break his silence on the buzz surrounding a potential match-up with McGregor. “Money” said no deal had been made and that he was “happily retired.” McGregor responded by saying, “I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival.”

White is well aware of the frenzy that has ensued this week. Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (via Daily Star), White revealed when he’d offer McGregor another fight:

“There’s nothing really to talk about, there’s nothing to talk about. Conor McGregor is under contract with the UFC. He’s out on maternity leave right now, and after his girl has the baby, we’ll offer him another fight.”

