Dana White Questions “Haters” For Saying McGregor Hasn’t Defended a Title

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White wants the Conor McGregor “haters” to back off.

McGregor is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, but he has yet to defend the gold. He hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since Nov. 2016 when he won the 155-pound title. Waiting in the wings is interim champion Tony Ferguson.

This year, McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather in a “money fight.” Mayweather won the bout via 10th round TKO. Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White took issue with fans ripping McGregor for taking the fight:

“For people to suggest that, you’re just a Conor hater. Because if you look at how everything played out, Conor has fought everybody. When he won the 155-pound belt, he dropped the 145-pound belt, which we made him do. He tried not to do it, but he contractually had to let go of the 145-pound belt. He became the 155-pound champion, and his next fight was against Floyd Mayweather. He has to defend the title now. So, how has he never defended the title?”