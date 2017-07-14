Dana White Reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s Praise of Him During Tour

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has offered a response to Floyd Mayweather’s apology.

The Conor McGregor vs. Mayweather tour is wrapping up today (July 14) inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. Throughout the tour, Mayweather has apologized to White and brought up their history and how much respect he has for the UFC President.

White gave his response to the media (via MMAFighting.com):

“To be honest with you, everything he said about he and I is true, how long we’ve known each other and everything else. This is the fight business. I don’t take any of that personal. I don’t take any of that stuff personal. I never felt like I was owed any type of apology from Floyd, but it was nice of him to do.”

McGregor and Mayweather will throw down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. It’ll air live on Showtime on pay-per-view.