Dana White Reacts to Reports of Nate Diaz’s Potential Return at UFC 227

UFC President Dana White has reacted to the latest report about Nate Diaz fighting again.

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.



Since then, Diaz has been biding his time for his next fight with the chances of a third bout with McGregor currently off the table for the time being.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced online that stated Diaz was in talks with the UFC about a potential return to the cage at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports reached out to the President and asked for a comment about this report. Well, White, in fact, got back to the reporter and had a statement.

“We offer him a fight every 3 or 4 months and have ever since his last fight,” White told Yahoo’s Kevin Iole. “Nothing is going on.”

Also, @danawhite didn’t seem to think much of the news about UFC negotiating a fight with Nate Diaz. “We offer him a fight every 3 or 4 months and have ever since his last fight. Nothing is going on.” — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 3, 2018

There’s still a chance that the promotion can get Diaz to agree at a later date and the possible opponents are endless as he could fight the likes of Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Kevin Lee.

UFC 227 is set to take place on August 4, 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This pay-per-view event will be headlined by a bantamweight championship rematch between the current champion TJ Dillashaw and former champion Cody Garbrandt. No other fights for this upcoming event have been announced as of this writing.

What are your thoughts on White comments about Diaz fighting again soon? Sound off in the comment section below.