Dana White Responds to Rumors Claiming a UFC Exit

White has spoken out in response to questions over a WME-IMG investment deal which will cut his part ownership in the promotion

WME-IMG and primary stakeholder Silver Lake Partners announced last week that a $1.1 billion investment from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Government of Singapore Investment Fund is expected to be finalized later this month.

This will have an effect on the stake which UFC President Dana White currently holds in the company, which has spawned rumors that the Bostonian will be departing from the role he has held for over 16 years.

White has played a major part in the growth of the UFC from a near-failing organization into a multi-billion dollar empire. Regardless of the changes, White assured the Los Angeles Times that he won’t be going anywhere.

“I’m not going anywhere,” White said. “Not only am I not going anywhere, I’m actually making moves in the office and doing [stuff] and changing things for the way I really want it.”