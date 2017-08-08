Dana White Responds to Rumors Claiming a UFC Exit

By
Adam Haynes
-
Dana White
Image Credit: Getty Images

White has spoken out in response to questions over a WME-IMG investment deal which will cut his part ownership in the promotion

WME-IMG and primary stakeholder Silver Lake Partners announced last week that a $1.1 billion investment from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Government of Singapore Investment Fund is expected to be finalized later this month.

This will have an effect on the stake which UFC President Dana White currently holds in the company, which has spawned rumors that the Bostonian will be departing from the role he has held for over 16 years.

White has played a major part in the growth of the UFC from a near-failing organization into a multi-billion dollar empire. Regardless of the changes, White assured the Los Angeles Times that he won’t be going anywhere.

“I’m not going anywhere,” White said. “Not only am I not going anywhere, I’m actually making moves in the office and doing [stuff] and changing things for the way I really want it.”

Latest MMA News

Dana White

Dana White Responds to Rumors Claiming a UFC Exit

0
White has spoken out in response to questions over a WME-IMG investment deal which will cut his part ownership in the promotion WME-IMG and primary...

Luke Rockhold Recounts Frustrations With UFC Comeback

0
Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has opened up on the extreme measures he went to in order to land a fight Rockhold returns from a...

Jon Jones Credits Conor McGregor With Brock Lesnar Call Out

0
Recently re-crowned light heavyweight champion Jon Jones claims that Conor McGregor was the inspiration behind his call out of the former heavyweight champ Jones told...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold Claims Georges St-Pierre’s ‘Body & Mind Might Fail’

0
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has some serious concerns regarding Georges St-Pierre's return to the UFC Rockhold is preparing to meet David Branch in...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta Not Impressed With Snoop Dogg’s MMA Credentials

0
Iaquinta believes the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has no place calling fights in MMA and would like to see him removed from his duties While...
Load more