Dana White Responds to Mark Hunt: I Never Hated Him, he Knows That

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has responded to Mark Hunt’s latest rant.

Hunt went on a tirade after being pulled from his UFC Fight Night 121 bout with Marcin Tybura. The UFC removed Hunt from the card after concerns over the fighter’s comments about brain damage. Hunt said he was starting to slur his words and his memory was fading. “The Super Samoan” has said that his words were taken out of context.

Speaking to TMZ, White denied that he has any animosity towards Hunt (via MMAFighting.com):

“Listen, sometimes you gotta protect these guys from themselves and that’s what we’re looking into right now. He made a statement that I’ve hated him forever,” White said. “I don’t hate Mark Hunt at all. I never hated Mark Hunt. He knows that. I was actually really good with Mark Hunt.”