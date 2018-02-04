Dana White Rips Mario Yamasaki After UFC Belem

UFC President Dana White is not very happy with longtime MMA referee Mario Yamasaki.

As seen in the co-main event of Saturday’s (Feb. 3, 2018) UFC Belem event at Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil on FOX Sports 1, former title contender Valentina Shevchenko won in dominant fashion as she destroyed Priscila Cachoeira.

This started in the opening seconds of the first-round until the end of the fight in the second-round, which saw Shevchenko locked in a rear-naked choke at the end of the round to pick up the victory.

Coming into this fight, Shevchenko was a massive favorite to defeat the undefeated fighter.

There were many fight fans who voiced their frustration at how the end of the fight went as they thought that this one could’ve been stopped much sooner than it did.

Shevchenko put a beat down on her opponent and even bloodied Cachoeira’s face in round 1 from numerous elbows. Then, the former title contender left off where she started in the second round by mauling her on the ground from the crucifix position.

Despite all of that, Yamasaki didn’t intervene and Shevchenko eventually locked in a rear-naked choke for the win. This leads us to White, who has a history of blasting Yamasaki in the past, taking to his official Instagram account to not only rip Yamasaki for his performance but praise Cachoeira for her toughness.

White wrote the following:

“Priscilla Cachoeira, you showed so much heart and toughness in that fight,” White wrote. “I’m honored to have you fight in the UFC. Unfortunately the ref is there to protect you and Mario DID NOT do that. This isn’t his first disgusting performance in the octagon.

Another unfortunate thing is that i can’t do anything about I️t only the Brazilian commission can and i am hoping after this scary, incompetent showing he hopefully will never set foot in that Octagon again. Strikes landed was 230-3.”

