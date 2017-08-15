‘Dana White Robs UFC Fighters Blind’ – Paulie Malignaggi

By
Adam Haynes
-

The war of words between UFC President Dana White and former Conor McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi has escalated

While the former two-time world champion had focused his efforts on criticizing McGregor following the public fall out as a result of a leaked photo, it appears Malignaggi now has White firmly in his sights.

“Magic Man” appeared on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani again on Monday. Among the topics discussed was the edited video of the sparring session released by White on Friday:

“I mean, they got the money there so they edited it very well,” Malignaggi said. “There’s a reason it probably took them about 10 days to put that out there. They had to edit it really, really well.”

“Obviously in the video, it’s a push down on my neck. In real time speed, when you’re in the middle of it you don’t know exactly what puts you off balance. Obviously, when I saw the video, I had to kind of analyze it at first and then I realized yeah it’s clearly the push down on my neck. … It’s a dirty move, but you don’t even know how to do it. He’s actually so stupid, he didn’t do it right.”

As for White as a person, it is clear that Malignaggi is not a fan:

“I already know about Dana,” he said. “Dana robs the UFC fighters blind. “I’ve never met an MMA fighter that actually likes Dana or had anything good to say. I’m still looking for one. When Dana comes up in conversation, I’ve yet to hear anybody say, ‘Wow, that guy’s great.’ Or, ‘That guy treats us so good.’ Or, ‘That guy’s a good guy.’ I’m not going to hold my breath, or I might turn blue. So I would expect that.”

Latest MMA News

video

‘Dana White Robs UFC Fighters Blind’ – Paulie Malignaggi

0
The war of words between UFC President Dana White and former Conor McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi has escalated While the former two-time world champion...
Dana White Conor McGregor

Eddie Alvarez: Conor McGregor ‘Can Put Floyd Mayweather Away’

1
Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is a man who knows the danger of underestimating incumbent champion Conor McGregor Alvarez was stopped by McGregor in the headline...
Georges St-Pierre

‘Skill Always Beats Size’ – Georges St-Pierre on Michael Bisping

0
Former UFC welterweight Georges St-Pierre is coming along nicely in his preparations ahead of his UFC return in Winter St-Pierre commented on getting to grips...
video

White Claims ‘Liar’ Malignaggi Was Brutally Beaten by McGregor

0
UFC President Dana White has claimed that Paulie Malignaggi was comprehensively beaten by Conor McGregor in their now infamous second sparring session  Photos released by...
Georges St-Pierre GSP Zahabi

‘I’m Scared to Fight Everyone” Says Georges St-Pierre

0
Returning UFC legend Georges St-Pierre responded to fans who claim he is scared of welterweight champion Tyron Woodley According to GSP, he is scared of...
Load more