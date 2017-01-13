Dana White & Ronda Rousey ‘Haven’t Talked About What’s Next’

Ronda Rousey’s future remains uncertain.

The once dominant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion has suffered back-to-back knockout losses. The first defeat of her career was brutal. Holly Holm avoided Rousey’s grappling and kept the fight standing. She knocked “Rowdy” out cold with a head kick in the second round.

In her last bout, Rousey competed for Amanda Nunes’ women’s bantamweight championship. The fight only lasted 48 seconds. Nunes pasted “Rowdy” with punches and shoved her off of any attempts at getting a throw. “The Lioness” became just the second fighter to successfully defend her UFC women’s 135-pound title.

Many have questioned what’s next for Rousey. Speculation has run rampant that Rousey will either keep doing movies or join World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Perhaps both are viable options.

UFC President Dana White recently appeared on “The Herd,” (via MMAJunkie.com) to talk about a variety of topics. One of them was on “Rowdy’s” fighting future:

“Ronda and I haven’t talked (about what’s next). We texted yesterday. Yesterday was the first day that we started texting, and even if it was just a regular fighter … I don’t mess with the fighters for a while. I let them have some time off. Ronda and I will talk soon and we’ll see what she wants to do.”

Rousey has received a lot of backlash after her second straight loss. Fans and analysts criticized her media blackout leading up to the fight. Some have blasted Rousey’s defense during the fight and have poked fun at her stand-up. White believes Rousey was prepared for the title bout:

“Listen, she trained hard for that fight. She wanted that fight. She was mentally and physically ready for that fight. But she knows what happened, I don’t.”

The former champion recently posted an uplifting quote from J.K. Rowling after climbing back up after hitting rock bottom.