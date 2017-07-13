Dana White Says Al Haymon Put Him in Charge to Break up McGregor-Mayweather Staredowns

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has a crucial task throughout the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather tour.

Al Haymon is considered by many to be the most powerful man in boxing these days. That much is clear as he is Mayweather’s adviser. White told the media that Haymon put him in charge to ensure “Notorious” doesn’t lay a hand on “Money” (via MMAFighting.com):

“Al Haymon gave me specific directions. To make sure that Conor McGregor does not touch Floyd Mayweather. I’ll be in the middle.”

He then went on to talk about McGregor blasting Showtime at yesterday’s (July 12) press conference. White said it’s truly a case of “anything can happen.”

“It was weird how it happened. We’re dealing with some things that we’re not used to dealing with. Plus, for me, being the control freak that I am, I have minimal control in all of this. But you have a lot of different people in the mix. This is for Conor. Listen, are we gonna make money? We’re absolutely gonna make money. We’re gonna make money, those guys are gonna make money. But at the end of the day, the only reason why I even considered doing this is for Conor.”