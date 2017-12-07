Dana White Says Anderson Silva’s Team Has Been Silent Since USADA Flag

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White says Anderson Silva has been tight lipped following his potential violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy.

Silva was scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The bout was set to headline UFC Fight Night 122. “The Spider” was flagged by USADA and removed from the card.

During a recent Q&A session, White said he hasn’t heard anything from Silva’s team (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Obviously (I was) bummed out. I was bummed out. I don’t know. They’ve been pretty radio silent. I talked to Ed Soares a couple times and he hadn’t even really talked to Anderson.”