Dana White Says Boxing Under Zuffa Umbrella is Possible

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White continues to hint at what “Zuffa Boxing” actually is.

White made waves when he wore the shirt during the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor buildup. When asked at the time what it meant, White would always smile and not give an answer. While “Zuffa Boxing” is still under wraps, White isn’t shy in saying he’d like to get back into the boxing business.

During a recent appearance on “The Unnamed Podvideocast,” White expressed his interest in dealing with the sport once more (via MMAFighting.com):

“I could see bringing boxing under our umbrella and trying to see what we could do with that. I could see us doing that.”

When asked about his future with the UFC, White said he doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“This is what I love to do. I’m 48 years old. This is what I jump out of bed every day and I love doing. I love working with [WME-IMG co-CEO] Ari [Emanuel]. Ari and I actually get along really, really well. And then his other partner Patrick [Whitesell] is the nicest guy in the world. I couldn’t be in a better position. I couldn’t be doing it with better people. I’m good.”