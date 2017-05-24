Dana White Says Conor McGregor May Cash in & Walk Away if he Fights Floyd Mayweather

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White wouldn’t be surprised if Conor McGregor never gets back inside the Octagon.

McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but he’s focused on getting a deal done with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather. “Notorious” has signed his end of the agreement, now the sports world awaits Mayweather’s next move.

During a recent appearance on GGN News with Snoop Dogg, White admitted that it’s possible that McGregor may decide to walk away from fighting if he gets the Mayweather bout (via MMAMania.com):

“If this thing goes down, Conor could make anywhere between $60 and $70 million; and what I think happens is, how do you come back again and fight for $10 million bucks?”

While the money is obviously a huge motivator for McGregor, White said the ability to prove people wrong is what drives “Notorious” even further.

“He’s a smart kid, but he may never fight again. In the fight business, you have to be hungry, man. It’s hard to get up and get punched in the face when you got $75 million in the bank. I think he is hungry for Mayweather and hungry for the money and Conor loves to prove people wrong.”