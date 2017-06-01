Dana White Says Cyborg Will Still Fight At UFC 214

Former Invicta FC featherweight champ Cris “Cyborg” Justino has had her fair share of issues as of late.

The Brazilian knockout artist became fed up with UFC strawweight Angela Magana’s taunting on social media, and delivered a punch to her face when they came head-to-head at the UFC fighter retreat. Justino is now facing battery charges and it could put a potential hold on her return to the Octagon.

UFC President Dana White recently took to the UFC Unfiltered podcast to comment on the whole ordeal:

“But here’s the thing; if you’re Cyborg, you go up and let her know how you feel. Say, ‘you said all this mean sh*t about me, here’s what I think about you.’ Boom, boom. You walk away. Or just stay away from her the whole retreat. Listen, I’m not sitting here like, ‘Mr. I take the high road,’ because I never take the fu*kin’ high road, but listen, assault is, you can’t go and assault somebody. You can’t do it.”

When asked about the possibility of having Cyborg fight at UFC 214 from Anaheim, California in July, White confirmed that Cyborg will indeed fight on the card and that it will be in the main event, bumping the light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier down to the co-main:

“Cris Cyborg will fight in the main event, Cormier vs. Jon Jones. I’m working on it.”

It has been rumored that former UFC 135-pound title challenger Cat Zingano could be the one to challenge Cyborg next, but White shut those rumors down:

“No, Cat Zingano wants to, and we were looking at Cat Zingano, but Cat’s not ready physically. She still has some, she’s been out for awhile because she has some physical issues she was dealing with; she’s not gonna be ready. Oh, she wants the Cyborg fight. She wants it fight. Oh yeah, Cat’s tough, she’s fighter, she’s gritty.”

H/T LowKickMMA for the transcriptions 

