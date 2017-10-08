Dana White Says Demetrious Johnson is The Best Fighter in UFC History

Demetrious Johnson has cemented his legacy and Dana White has certainly taken notice.

Last night (Oct. 7), Johnson broke Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive title defenses in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. “Mighty Mouse” pulled off one of the greatest submissions you will ever see. He lifted Ray Borg in a suplex position and transitioned to an armbar in midair.

Speaking to the media during the post-fight press conference, White said fans are finally starting to embrace the pound-for-pound king (via MMAFighting.com):

“I felt like tonight, the crowd was chanting his name, and I think people are coming around. That’s the thing. Sometimes it takes longer for some people. Crazy to think, but people didn’t love Chuck Liddell at one time either. They didn’t hate him; they just didn’t care. And then Chuck became a massive superstar for us. And Anderson Silva … he kicked Vitor (Belfort) in the face and exploded.”

When asked if Johnson was the greatest fighter to enter the Octagon, White’s answer was clear.

“Definitely. He’s the man. He broke Anderson Silva’s record, and it almost seems like in that last round he knew he was going to do it and he knew how he was going to do it. It was pretty impressive. I don’t know if I just said this or not, I’m tired, but (Johnson’s head coach) Matt Hume, we were talking about how awesome it was and he goes, ‘He does it in the gym all the time.’ That’s like his move. He does that all the time. It’s crazy.”