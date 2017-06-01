Dana White Says Demetrious Johnson Not Wanting to Fight T.J. Dillashaw is ‘Insanity’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn’t understand why Demetrious Johnson is opposed to fighting T.J. Dillashaw.

White recently revealed that the UFC was looking into booking a flyweight title bout between “Mighty Mouse” and Dillashaw in August. Johnson isn’t gung-ho about the idea and would rather defend his title against Ray Borg.

During a recent appearance on the UFC Unfiltered Podcast, White talked about Johnson’s refusal to fight Dillashaw (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I have a fight with Demetrious Johnson where he’s on his way to break the record – Anderson Silva’s record for most title defenses. And T.J. Dillashaw can’t fight Cody ‘No Love’ because Cody screwed up his back, and Cody won’t be back for a while. He’s like, ‘I can make this weight, and I’m going to stop him from breaking that record.’ T.J. is going to go down to 125 to fight D.J. to stop him from breaking the record, but D.J. doesn’t want to fight him.”

As far as why Johnson doesn’t want to throw down with Dillashaw on a pay-per-view, White said he has no clue.

“Tell me – you tell me. It’s insanity.”

