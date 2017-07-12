Dana White Says Donald Trump Wants to Attend McGregor-Mayweather, But Feels He’ll be a Burden

The President of the United States, Donald Trump probably won’t see Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather live says Dana White.

Trump has been a supporter of mixed martial arts and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). With a fight the magnitude of McGregor vs. Mayweather, even the POTUS is expected to watch. The catch is, he may not be inside the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26.

Speaking to TMZ, White said he doesn’t expect Trump to be in attendance (via MMAMania.com):

“Funny you say that, but they called me yesterday and I don’t think they’ll come, but they’ll be watching. One hundred percent (he wants to come). But, he feels like he’ll ruin the event if he shows up. Secret Service is gonna have to go through the place, they’ll have to shut down streets and create crazy traffic.”

The hype for “Notorious” vs. “Money” is in full swing. The first press conference involving the two fighters took place yesterday (July 11) in Los Angeles, while today’s presser was held in Toronto.

The tour rolls along tomorrow in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center. The fighters will engage in the final presser of the tour on July 14. That conference is taking place inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.