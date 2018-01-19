Dana White Says Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is For Undisputed Title, Still Hasn’t Stripped McGregor

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White didn’t really clear up the lightweight title picture today (Jan. 19).

The UFC recently held a press conference hyping up UFC 222 and 223. Many people were anticipating White to give some closure on the 155-pound title situation. Instead, he made things more confusing.

White insisted that the winner of Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov on April 7 would be the undisputed lightweight champion. Yet, somehow Conor McGregor remains with a championship. When grilled by media members about the situation, White danced around the questions as if his words made total sense.

They didn’t.

UFC 223 takes place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The co-main event features a strawweight title rematch between champion Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.