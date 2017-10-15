Dana White Says he Wouldn’t Mind Seeing Stiffer Penalties For Drug Violators

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn’t disagree with those want stiffer penalties for drug violators.

The problem lies with the fact that the issue is handled by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), not the UFC. Since USADA stepped in, a number of fighters have been flagged for violating the anti-doping policy. While some have been popped for minor infractions, other have been caught using agents of anabolic steroids.

During the UFC 217 post-fight press conference, White talked about the length of suspensions handed out by USADA (via MMA Weekly):

“I don’t disagree with that, but USADA deals with that, we don’t. We’re out of that business. We leave it to the professionals. But yeah, I don’t disagree.”