Dana White Says Loss For McGregor Against Mayweather Won't Hurt UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Dana White
Image Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn’t believe Conor McGregor or the promotion loses credibility if Floyd Mayweather emerges victorious on Aug. 26.

The impossible became reality when McGregor vs. Mayweather was made official. The two will enter a boxing ring inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV).

Because of the whole “boxing vs. MMA” nature, some are questioning whether or not a loss for McGregor damages his reputation and the UFC’s. White doesn’t see it that way (via MMAFighting.com):

“Absolutely not. At the end of the day, these two guys wanted this fight, the fans wanted this fight, and Conor is a mixed martial artist going into a boxing match with arguably the greatest boxer of all time. I don’t think it damages the brand or Conor McGregor at all, I think it actually elevates Conor McGregor. The fact that this kid who has so much to lose is willing to step in and is absolutely confident that he will win this fight, I think is one of the many reasons that people love Conor McGregor and win, lose or draw it will be one of the reasons that people continue to love Conor McGregor.”

