Dana White Says Mayweather-McGregor PPV Drew 6.5 Million Buys

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dana White
Image Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is to be believed, then Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor shattered pay-per-view (PPV) records.

On Aug. 26, Mayweather and McGregor did battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “Money Fight” was expected to draw a significant amount of PPV buys. Perhaps no one expected the number that White threw out (via Mike Dyce):

The record for most PPV buys officially belongs to Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao. That fight drew 4.6 million buys. If White’s 6.5 million mark holds true, then it may be a record that will never be broken.

