Dana White Says Mayweather’s Team Refused Dublin as Stop on Tour

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White isn’t surprised that Floyd Mayweather’s team didn’t want to go to Dublin, Ireland on a recent tour.

Mayweather and Conor McGregor ran the show during a tour that stopped at four cities and three countries. “Money” and “Notorious” are set to enter the boxing ring for an Aug. 26 “super fight.” That bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The tour made stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, and London. One place it didn’t stop at was Dublin, McGregor’s territory. White said he pitched the idea, but it was denied without hesitation (via MMA Weekly):

“We wanted to do this world tour, obviously we talked about going to Texas, too, and Dublin made a lot of sense, but there’s no way Floyd was going to go to Dublin. I talked to Al Haymon about it. [He said] yeah, we’re not going to Dublin. We’re in London and this is hostile territory for [Mayweather] right now. Imagine if we were in Dublin. I mean that guy’s gotta go stay at a hotel somewhere, get in a car and drive somewhere. I wouldn’t go to Dublin either if I was him. I don’t blame him.”