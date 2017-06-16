Dana White Says McGregor-Mayweather Can Reach 5 Million PPV Buys

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has high hopes for the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view (PPV).

When McGregor vs. Mayweather was announced, it sent the sports world in a frenzy. Hot takes of boxing vs. mixed martial arts (MMA) reared their heads in droves as well as unrealistic expectations of a rematch inside the Octagon.

The point is, people are talking.

“Notorious” vs. “Money” goes down on Aug. 26 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll air on Showtime PPV. White recently sat down with TSN to speak on the bout. He believes the difference in size could be an advantage for the UFC lightweight champion (via Bloody Elbow):

“Floyd Mayweather’s going to fight at 154 pounds against a monster. Conor McGregor is huge. I don’t think people are really going to realize, you know, all this talk about, all the guys saying ‘Floyd’s going to destroy him, Floyd’s going to destroy him.’ Wait until they meet face to face for the first time and square off, and people see the difference in the size between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.”

As far as whether or not the PPV can clear 4.99 million PPV buys goes, White says it can:

“I’ll take the over on that.”