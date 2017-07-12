Dana White Says McGregor-Mayweather Tops Mayweather-Pacquiao

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is confident that Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao will be surpassed.

On Aug. 26, a “super fight” between Conor McGregor and Mayweather will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll air live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV). Yesterday (July 11), the first press conference with both fighters kicked off.

Speaking to reporters, White said he expects the PPV numbers to topple Mayweather-Pacquiao (via USA TODAY):

“I think we beat the (Manny) Pacquiao fight. I think globally it is a much bigger fight. I agree that Mayweather-Pacquiao was a very big fight. But globally, with Conor’s popularity in Europe, Australia, Brazil, Canada, I think this is a much bigger fight. I think we do really well.”

He went on to say that he’s expecting a satisfying match-up.

“I don’t think anyone is going to be bummed out by the result of this fight. I don’t see Floyd running into the middle of the ring and trading with Conor and trying to knock him out but I see Conor going after him and Floyd being defensive. I hope it is a good fight. I want it to be a good fight. I want people to leave the arena and turn off the TV and they say it was a good fight.”